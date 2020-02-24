57°
Rider hospitalized after falling off New Orleans parade float

Sunday, February 23 2020
Source: WWL-TV
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ORLEANS - According to New Orleans EMS a person riding in the Krewe of Thoth parade has fallen off a float Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. New Orleans EMS officials tweeted one float rider was taken to a local hospital after they fell from the lower level of Thoth float 16B. 

It happened on the St. Charles parade route near Louisiana Avenue. 

The parade is still going. 

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story. 

