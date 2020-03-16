Richest man in China donates thousands of testing kits, masks to U.S.

China's richest man has announced that he's donating 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and one million masks to U.S. citizens.

On Friday, Jack Ma, the billionaire who co-founded e-commerce giant Alibaba, announced that his organization would be making the huge donation and on Monday, he followed up on his promise, tweeting images of the first shipment of supplies.

He issued a statement regarding the gift, saying, "We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!"

His organizations have also provided supplies to virus-hit countries such as Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Spain.

"The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country," Ma said. "We can't beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons."