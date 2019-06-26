85°
Ribbon cutting held for Home Bank's new location in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for Home Bank's newest location in the capital city.
Located at 3524 Sherwood Forest Boulevard, this is the fourth branch in Baton Rouge. Other locations are on Bluebonnet, Long Farm, and Corporate.
"We are the oldest financial institution chartered in Lafayette Parish, and through the years we've expanded to serve vibrant markets in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Martin and Jeff Davis Parishes as well as Natchez and Vicksburg."
