85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ribbon cutting held for Home Bank's new location in Baton Rouge

5 hours 32 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 June 26, 2019 3:27 PM June 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for Home Bank's newest location in the capital city.

Located at 3524 Sherwood Forest Boulevard, this is the fourth branch in Baton Rouge. Other locations are on Bluebonnet, Long Farm, and Corporate.

"We are the oldest financial institution chartered in Lafayette Parish, and through the years we've expanded to serve vibrant markets in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Martin and Jeff Davis Parishes as well as Natchez and Vicksburg."

Click here to visit their website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days