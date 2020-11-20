Rex Mardi Gras Ball canceled due to COVID concerns

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - The Rex Organization has announced it will not hold its traditional Carnival ball on Mardi Gras night for the first time since 1882, according to WWL-TV.

This decision comes after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced parades will not be allowed to roll in 2021. Rex Organization official, James Reiss III, said the desire to stage any Mardi Gras parade or event cannot come before the public's health and safety.

"The traditions are wonderful and exciting, and we have a good time putting all these events on. But at the end of the day, they're for fun, and it's not worth putting anybody's health at risk," Reiss said.

Coronavirus restrictions have caused many other organizations to cancel their indoor balls and court presentations. In Baton Rouge, the Spanish Town Ball was canceled on Thursday.

Mayor Cantrell said she is open to the idea of safe alternatives to the usual parades and has given krewe captains until Dec. 5 to present ideas.