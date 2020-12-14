45°
Reward up to $40K in road-rage death of Arkansas 3-year-old
LITTLE ROCK - The FBI has joined an investigation into the road-rage killing of a 3-year-old boy, who police say was fatally shot while riding in the backseat of his grandmother's car in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The FBI also announced Monday that it's offering a $20,000 reward in the case. The city of Little Rock is also offering a $20,000 reward.
Authorities say the boy and his grandmother were on a shopping trip Saturday when a driver opened fire on the grandmother's car after honking at her at a stop sign. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the shooting appears to be random and that the suspect was driving an old black Chevrolet Impala.
No arrests have been made.
