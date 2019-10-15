Reward offered for Alabama toddler kidnapped from party

Photo: AL.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama is offering a reward in the search for a 3-year-old girl who police say has been missing since she was abducted from a birthday party.

Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the disappearance of Kamille McKinney.

Authorities say the girl nicknamed "Cupcake" was kidnapped from a birthday party on Saturday by a stranger in a dark SUV.

A vehicle was located and police say two people of interest are being questioned, but the child's whereabouts are unknown.

Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference Monday there was a multi-hour delay before an Amber Alert was issued. He says that's because there was a delay in when the kidnapping was reported to police.