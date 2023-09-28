Review coming for Louisiana schools for deaf, blind students

File Image

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's education department is seeking an outside group to review state-run schools for children with special needs.

The agency announced it is seeking proposals from organizations that could conduct an evaluation of operations and academic programs at the Louisiana School for the Deaf, the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired and the Louisiana Special Education Center.

Of particular interest to the department is devising improvement plans that comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The department says the third-party evaluator will be expected to issue a report by the end of the year comparing how the schools stack up against national models for educating similar students.

Proposals to do the work will be accepted until Aug. 31. The state education board is expected to choose an evaluator in October.