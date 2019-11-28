Revenge not the focus for LSU as Aggies come to town

BATON ROUGE - 48 hours before LSU and Texas A&M kickoff in Tiger Stadium, fans filled TJ Ribs one final time this regular season to hear from Coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron says the team has been looking forward to this matchup for the past year.

"This team is very, very focused on the task at hand," Orgeron said. "We're taking it one game at a time."

You'd be hard-pressed to find any LSU fan that doesn't remember where they were or what they were doing during last November's five-hour, 7-overtime loss in College Station. While returning players haven't forgotten it, Orgeron says it won't play a factor in the outcome.

"Emotions are gonna be high, obviously that's natural," Orgeron said. "There's a lot of things going into this game, but take that last game and forget about it."

Once the clock starts, Orgeron expects his team to settle down and focus on capturing an undefeated regular season.

"You know what's gonna win," Orgeron asked the crowd Wednesday night. "Execution, blocking and tackling. Those emotions are gonna go out the window after the first play and we still have to play football."

Also on fans' minds are the newest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday that saw Ohio State jump LSU for the top spot. Orgeron isn't concerned.

"You know that doesn't matter right now," Orgeron said. "It's doesn't really, we have to beat Texas A&M."