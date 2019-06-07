80°
Revamp of Downtown Baton Rouge's town square nearly complete

Friday, June 07 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The city says the revamp of North Boulevard Town Square located downtown is nearly finished. The second phase of the project will unveil new designs and more efficiency for the public.

Key elements of the project include sidewalk expansion, the creation of a promenade from the Old State Capitol to River Road, a bike-sharing station, additional benches, and visitor kiosks at 4th Street and St. Ferdinand. Thirty-nine additional parking spaces have also been added downtown.

The $2.46 million dollar project was funded by a federal transportation grant.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held later this summer.

