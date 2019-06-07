83°
Latest Weather Blog
Revamp of Downtown Baton Rouge's town square nearly complete
BATON ROUGE - The city says the revamp of North Boulevard Town Square located downtown is nearly finished. The second phase of the project will unveil new designs and more efficiency for the public.
Key elements of the project include sidewalk expansion, the creation of a promenade from the Old State Capitol to River Road, a bike-sharing station, additional benches, and visitor kiosks at 4th Street and St. Ferdinand. Thirty-nine additional parking spaces have also been added downtown.
The $2.46 million project was funded by a federal transportation grant.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held later this summer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker house takes on water after strong storms
-
Nurse takes canoe to visit patient during flash flooding
-
Several tornadoes confirmed across capital area after severe weather Thursday
-
'We'll be out of the house for months;' Ascension residents cleaning up...
-
Father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation