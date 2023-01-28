Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night

GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish.

The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also previously worked in Louisiana law enforcement. Officials believe Ouzts was shot after a home invasion in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Police told WLBT that officers checked on the retired officer's home after no one heard from him for several days. Police found the house ransacked and his truck gone.

Gulfport Police would later find the truck, reported missing by Vicksburg Police, outside a church early Thursday morning. While checking out the vehicle, officers encountered Logan Delena, who was linked to the missing person case in Vicksburg.

Delena ran, and police later found the victim bound with two gunshot wounds while checking a wooded area near the church. He was taken to a Mississippi hospital where he's reported to be in stable condition.

Police determined Delena and other potential suspects were possibly hiding out at home in Gonzales. Police found one of the suspect's vehicles outside that home on West Caroline Street, and multiple agencies coordinated to monitor the house.

Officers later spotted the suspects leaving the house and tried to initiate a traffic stop, which led to the pursuit through Gonzales. The vehicle was ultimately cornered at the intersection of LA 44 and LA 42.

Among the eight suspects arrested Thursday night, only two of them — Logan Delena and Blake Menefee — were wanted on fugitive warrants out of Mississippi. Detectives were also able to tie the case to other break-ins in the Gulfport area.

Below are the charges as listed by the Gonzales Police Department.

Logan Delana, 27, of Saucier, MS

- Fugitive arrest for Harrison County (Mississippi) & Vicksburg Police Department (Mississippi)

-7countss Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

-1count Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

-1count Aggravated Flight From officer

-1count Possession of Schedule I Control Dangerous Substance (CDS)

-1count Illegal Carrying of Weapons

-1count Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felon

Blake Menefee, 20, of Gonzales

-Fugitive Arrest for Harrison County (Mississippi)

-7countss of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

-1count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

-1count Aggravated Flight from an officer

-1count Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

-1count Illegal Carry of Weapons

Susan Zeringue, 40, of Gonzales

-1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

-1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

Raven Guidry, 32, of Thibodaux

-1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

-1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth

Elcee Guillard, 36, of Westwego

-1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

-1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Jerry Benoit, 33, of Thibodaux

-1 count of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

-1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Richard Morris, 38, of New Orleans

-5 counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

-1 count Possession of Stolen Things

Sidney Nelson, 39, of Gonzales

-5 counts Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

-1 count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things