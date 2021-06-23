Retired LSU coach Paul Mainieri honored with key to the city

BATON ROUGE - Retired LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri was honored with a key to the city of Baton Rouge for his contributions to the community.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome honored Mainieri Wednesday, a little more than a week after he finished his 15-season tenure with the Tigers.

Today ahead of the EBR Metro Council @MayorBroome honored Coach Paul Mainieri with a key to the city for all he’s done for Baton Rouge. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/8hgRny6bkd — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) June 23, 2021

His legacy in Baton Rouge goes back decades to his time as an LSU baseball player in 1976. Mainieri returned to the Tigers in 2007 and took over as head coach, leading his team to a 2009 College World Series title, four SEC regular-season championships, and much more.

Even in retirement, Mainieri said he would continue to honor his commitment to his players at LSU as well as the city.