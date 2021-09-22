Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore involved in serious wreck Monday

According to WWL-TV, retired lieutenant general Russel L. Honoré, who lives in the Baton Rouge area, said via Twitter that his vehicle was involved in a dangerous collision Monday.

Stuff Happened and I and others walked away I 10 Laplas La . My Land Cruiser Saved Me . @LAStatePolice EMS and St John Fire ?? all done great pic.twitter.com/mSx4fPXmjc — Russel L. Honore' (@ltgrusselhonore) September 20, 2021

The wreck occurred on I-10, near LaPlace and Honoré shared photos of the aftermath on social media, saying the Land Cruiser that he was in at the time saved him.

Based on the posted images, the Land Cruiser appeared to be totaled.

Honoré is reportedly uninjured after the incident.

A well-respected figure in the local community and across the nation, the retired lieutenant general is known for his key role in working to repair New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in August of 2005.