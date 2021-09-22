Bonnet Carre Spillway repairs continue Wednesday morning following fiery crash

ST. CHARLES PARISH - On Wednesday morning, truckers attempting to access the Bonnet Carre Spillway will encounter a roadblock due to a Tuesday vehicle fire that's resulted in a temporary shutdown to the spillway.

In this regard, as of 4 a.m., Total Traffic reports that, "the left lane is blocked on EB I-10 at MM 218 on the Spillway due to emergency repairs from the 18- wheeler fire. Big trucks are asked to use I-12 and I-55 as an alternate route."

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.