72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bonnet Carre Spillway repairs continue Wednesday morning following fiery crash

33 minutes ago Wednesday, September 22 2021 Sep 22, 2021 September 22, 2021 4:44 AM September 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. CHARLES PARISH - On Wednesday morning, truckers attempting to access the Bonnet Carre Spillway will encounter a roadblock due to a Tuesday vehicle fire that's resulted in a temporary shutdown to the spillway.   

In this regard, as of 4 a.m., Total Traffic reports that, "the left lane is blocked on EB I-10 at MM 218 on the Spillway due to emergency repairs from the 18- wheeler fire. Big trucks are asked to use I-12 and I-55 as an alternate route."

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days