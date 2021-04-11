66°
Retired General Russel Honore joins search for missing LSU student
BATON ROUGE - Retired General Russel Honore, who helped restore order in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, joined the Saturday search effort for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.
Honore said he was glad that law enforcement showed up to coordinate with volunteers, but said they needed to step up and take charge.
Honore was one of hundreds of volunteers who showed up Saturday, according to search organizers.
Volunteers walked, drove ATVs and even brought drones to participate in the search effort.
