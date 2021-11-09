Retired general clashes with company president over decade-old Gulf oil leak

BATON ROUGE - A retired Army general best known for helping restore order in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina agreed to leave a public meeting about a decade-old oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico following a testy exchange.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who founded a coalition of environmental groups called "GreenARMY," asked Taylor Energy President William Pecue during Wednesday's meeting at an LSU research center why the company has downplayed the leak's potential environmental impact.

Pecue refused to answer, saying he is only taking written questions from the audience. Pecue told Honore he would have to leave if he persisted in asking his question. Honore left the room after Pecue threated to "shut this down."

Wednesday's forum is a requirement of a court settlement that Taylor Energy reached in September with environmental groups, which accused the company of withholding information about the leak.