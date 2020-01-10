76°
Retailers preparing National Championship gear for Monday night

Friday, January 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

NEW ORLEANS - As Tiger fans across the state prepare for a Monday night victory, retailers are doing the same.  

On Friday morning, Academy Sports and Outdoors unloaded a shipment of LSU Tigers National Championship products.

But the exact content of the boxes will remain unknown until Monday night.

Should LSU win on Monday, that night all Academy locations in the state will reopen immediately after the game to begin selling the mysterious championship product to fans. 

The stores will remain open until the product is sold out or the last customer is served.

