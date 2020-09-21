Retail stores selling Saints gear happy to see fans return

BATON ROUGE – Even though the Monday Night Football game featuring the New Orleans Saints is all the way in Las Vegas, fans spent Monday getting ready to show up for their favorite team.

“Oh yeah, it helps our Mondays for sure. It’s not a typical Monday,” said Sara Sanders, the co-owner of the Black and Gold Sports Shop on Siegen Lane.

“We’re always excited to start off a good football season.”

For the past two weeks, Sanders says fans have been popping in to grab a new jersey or face mask. She says the biggest drive was from those who traveled to the away game.

“We’ve been talking to [customers] and a lot of them have been planning on wearing their jerseys in Las Vegas and showing off their team spirit wherever they are watching the game,” Sanders said.

The Who Dat nation in Vegas won’t be able to attend the game. Similar to home games here in the Dome, there are no fans allowed inside.

Though football season is normally the busiest time at the family-owned shop, Sanders says all of the coronavirus protocols put in place on game days has slowed down business.

“It’s a big difference, especially compared to last year, we’re at two totally different seasons. That wouldn't be fair to compare last year because it was huge for LSU and the Saints, but yeah it’s not the same,” Sanders said.

It’s not putting a damper on this football season though.

“We’re all excited about moving forward and getting past the trying times and celebrating in a different way,” Sanders said.

No matter what, Saints fans will always have a need to get back to wearing black and gold.