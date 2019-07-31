Restore Louisiana hosting town hall meeting addressing duplication of benefits August 5

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Garret Graves is asking for people to come out to a town hall meeting will be held next week regarding duplication of benefits.

Graves announced the August 5 meeting on his Facebook page. Representatives from Restore Louisiana will be there to answer questions about the funding.

They will also address requirements apart of the program including Area Median Income and Restore's action plan amendment that addresses hardship waivers.

The meeting will be held at Jones Creek Library, 622 Jones Creek Rd. at 6:30p.m.