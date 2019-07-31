80°
Latest Weather Blog
Restore Louisiana hosting town hall meeting addressing duplication of benefits August 5
BATON ROUGE - Congressman Garret Graves is asking for people to come out to a town hall meeting will be held next week regarding duplication of benefits.
Graves announced the August 5 meeting on his Facebook page. Representatives from Restore Louisiana will be there to answer questions about the funding.
They will also address requirements apart of the program including Area Median Income and Restore's action plan amendment that addresses hardship waivers.
The meeting will be held at Jones Creek Library, 622 Jones Creek Rd. at 6:30p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Park Elementary gets state-of-the-art makeover ahead of new school year
-
Dozens of Louisiana National Guardsmen deployed for year-long tour in Iraq
-
A lot of rain in short period of time floods Denham Springs...
-
Family calls for transparency, peace after deadly deputy-involved shooting
-
VIDEO: Chihuahua hitches ride on his buddy for a swim