Restaurants stay busy as families choose the to-go route for Thanksgiving meal

BATON ROUGE – The rise in COVID cases is changing the way families traditionally celebrate Thanksgiving.

With more people choosing to stay at home for the holiday this change is actually bringing much-needed business to local restaurants.

“It’s been crazy. I’m rolling on about 30 hours of no sleep,” said Justin Ferguson, the chef at BRQ Seafood and Barbeque.

Ferguson and his kitchen crew cooked about 6,000 pounds of turkey. The restaurant saw a spike in to-go orders this year as people are trying to avoid large gatherings.

“This is great you know. I always tell people don't complain about being busy, we're in the business to be busy,” said Ferguson.

Over at Bergeron’s City Market, the demand is just as high.

“We’ve had over 500 orders,” said Chef Don Bergeron.

Tuesday and Wednesday were the busy pick-up days. To-go orders are up by 30% compared to last year.

The increased business is coming at a good time. Those in the industry have struggled with COVID-19 restrictions, and just two days ago the governor pushed the capacity limit back to 50%.

"Since people are not eating out at restaurants as much they're eating more at home and a lot of elderly people can't get out so people come and get stuff for them, it's been a godsend for us,” said Bergeron.

This Thanksgiving, chefs are thankful that even though dinner plans have changed, people are still turning to their business for their Thanksgiving meal.