Restaurants gearing up for Lent as crawfish prices still boiling

BATON ROUGE - Lent begins Wednesday, and it's a time of service and sacrifice; it's also a time for seafood. That means crawfish boils, catfish, and seafood gumbo all around the capital area.

City Cafe in Baton Rouge is rolling out all the fixins from their seafood menu.

"We have fried catfish with hushpuppies, a grilled citrus fish, which is our under of 'Fish of the Day' option, and of course we have the favorites like chargrilled oysters and crawfish," said Alex Player, manager at City Cafe.

And the crawfish season is looking pretty good. Businesses say prices are starting to go down, slowly but surely, now that the weather is quickly warming up.

"Right now we're serving crawfish on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Currently, the prices are $20.99 for three pounds and $32.99 for five pounds," Player said.

Player says once the crawfish become more abundant, they can start serving crawfish every day at City Cafe.

You can check local crawfish prices updated weekly at WBRZ's Crawfish Tracker.