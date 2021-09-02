Restaurants, fast food chains seeing uptick in business after hurricane

BATON ROUGE - Three days after Hurricane Ida, people are running out of food and looking for other options. As a result, restaurants and fast-food chains are seeing longer lines and wait times than normal.

"The only place that was open the other day was Mcdonalds, and the line was to the highway, so I wasn't about to go and sit and wait for that," said Zoe Bertrand before walking into a restaurant. "This is the first time coming and actually getting a hot meal since the hurricane. It's been kind of hard to find food, which is weird in Baton Rouge, where you're surrounded by restaurants."

Elsie's Plate and Pie is one of the very few restaurants on Government Street that is open for business. Manager Molly Rivers says there has been a slight uptick in dine-in and to-go orders due to the hurricane.

"It has been pretty busy this evening. We have a lot of to-go orders, getting a lot of later business," Rivers said.

Some customers visit to enjoy the air conditioning and electricity, which Rivers does not mind.

"We had a few people yesterday come in and just try to sit at the bar, use their computer, charge up their phones, stuff like that, and we're definitely welcoming things like that," said Rivers.

Most are just happy to feel a slight sense of normalcy again.