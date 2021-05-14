Restaurants facing broken food supply chains due pandemic

BATON ROUGE - While restaurants are getting back on their feet, they are still playing catch up, lacking employees and other things.

"We've also experienced a shortage in supplies. I think there's a lot of that going on around the country and the world,” said Jeff Conaway, Director of operations for City Group Hospitality.

Restaurants across the capitol area tell WBRZ, there's been a break in the supply chain causing scarcities of certain products.

"Something as easy as chicken, wine, beer or ketchup packets anything along those lines. Either they are not able to get to you or we are seeing an increase in pricing,” Conaway said.

City Group Hospitality Operates at least 5 restaurants working with more than 30 vendors, saying they've seen shortages in most of them. Vendors say the shortage is tied to a few things, a demand that's higher than the supply, a lack of labor force, and natural disasters.

"Everybody opened back up at the same time because of course, we need to get back to business, so we can pay all the bills we need to pay and keep all things going.” Conaway continued, “But some of those products just aren't available because the labor force just isn't there.”

Though some brands are still not available Jeff says they adjust however they can.

"If we have to change a product or fill a hole, or if the chicken gets too pricey we'll find something else,” said Conaway.

Hoping this won't be an issue in the next six months.

"As a business owner you manage what you can control, and outside of that you adapt and change,” said Conaway.

As of now, City Group Hospitality has not had to raise prices on any of its items.