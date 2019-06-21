Restaurants could be 1st to get genetically modified salmon

Photo: Chicago Tribune

NEW YORK (AP) - Thousands of salmon eggs genetically modified to grow faster than normal are hatching into tiny fish inside an Indiana aquafarming complex.

After growing to about 10 pounds in indoor tanks, they could be served in restaurants by late next year. The salmon are the first genetically modified animals approved for human consumption in the U.S. They represent one-way companies are pushing to transform the plants and animals, even as consumer advocacy groups call for greater caution.

The company behind the salmon, AquaBounty, hasn't yet sold any fish in the U.S. It says its salmon may first turn up in restaurants or university cafeterias, which would decide whether to tell diners that the food is genetically modified.