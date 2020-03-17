Restaurants adapting to new dining options during virus outbreak

BATON ROUGE - For the time being, restaurant patrons can no longer sit and eat in bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses are having to make several changes to continue serving the community.

BLDG 5 owner Misti Broussard is one of those businesses.

"I think it's scary for any business to change their plan kind of overnight," she said.

Baton Rouge restaurants are altering hours, offering new delivery options, and moving strictly to take-out menus. Some are offering curbside service or drive-thru and event delivery to homes and offices.

Broussard and her husband always planned to offer a food-delivery service in addition to to-go orders and grab-and-go options, but they didn't expect it to happen four months after they opened their doors.

"We just have to ramp it up, we have our first meal delivery going out today," said Broussard.

While they work to get their meal delivery orders running on the BLDG 5 website, Broussard says they're trying to make it an easy transition for everyone. Right now, customers can submit orders through email, Instagram, Facebook, text, or call the restaurant.

Broussard says they're trying to work with the staff that they currently have, by moving them to new roles. Tuesday morning, the company's insurance policy was changed to add delivery drivers.

Many other businesses are taking this approach. Soji Modern Asian on Government street is offering curbside pickup and deliveries. It recently rolled out a new app service on Toast Takeout App where customers can make pick-up or delivery orders.

Serop’s Express on Jefferson Hwy. is continuing with its drive-thru and take-out options. It also offers delivery through third party companies.

La Carreta stores are offering to-go orders while it works with limited staff.

Outback Steakhouse on Acadian Thruway is offering take-out and curbside pickup. The restaurant is also offering deliveries and closing early at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

The Chimes on Highland Road is offering take-out and delivery with Waitr. It has limited hours starting at 11 a.m. until to-go orders stop. They’ll be working with limited staving moving forward as they take the new changes day by day. The Chimes East is offering curbside pickup and delivery with Waitr.

Ichiban on Essen Lane is currently offering to-go orders and is considering starting deliveries soon.

Azteca on Lafayette St. downtown Baton Rouge is offering take-out and delivery with Waitr.

Piccadilly on Florida Blvd says it’s offering take-out and delivery with Waitr but has been closing early and are taking the changes day by day with limited staffing.

Hannah Q Smokehouse on Government St. is offering currently take-out and delivery with Waitr with normal hours.

Many other businesses have posted their changes on signs outside of their restaurants. Others have posted updates on their website, Instagram, or Facebook. Some are updating patrons by email, including White Start Market.