Restaurant workers donate to replace dishwasher's stolen car

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - When a restaurant dishwasher's car was stolen, his co-workers pitched in to buy a replacement.

Restaurant manager Chris Muffoletto tells The Advertiser that Kea Senegal had saved for months to buy the car. News outlets report it was stolen just before Thanksgiving from the restaurant parking lot in Lafayette.

Muffoletto says he asked the staff at Ruffino's on the River last week if they'd help.

They raised $2,500 in three days. Muffoletto says a used-car dealer, Don's Wholesale Automotive, heard about what they were doing and matched the donations.

On Wednesday, Senegal was given a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.

Video shows Senegal wiping away tears after co-workers gathered on the parking lot move away to let him see the car.