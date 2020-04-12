Restaurant to-go meals for Easter Sunday

Easter will be different for many Louisianians this year.

Many traditional activities can't happen due to the pandemic, but some local restaurants are working to make sure Easter dinner is still on the table.

Like many restaurants under the stay at home order, Mansurs on the Boulevard is offering to-go meals for Easter Sunday.

Chef Chris Motto says this weekend is the biggest they've had since the coronavirus outbreak. "It's still a reason to celebrate, and we're still here to help our families do that. The ones that have been supporting us through all these years. We're putting together some nice Easter packages with prime rib, lobster and Chilean sea bass."

The same can be said over at Mike Anderson's. General Manager, Josh Jones says Easter is traditionally a time for gathering for a feast with family and friends, but since dining rooms are closed this year will be different. "With Good Friday and Catholics only being able to eat seafood, its obviously been a little crazy with these times just being able to do curb side, to-go, and delivery."

As the normal holiday traditions come to a halt, customers say they're glad restaurants are still doing what they can to make sure families have a Happy Easter.

"Everything that we're going through with the pandemic and stuff you just have to let go and trust God," one customer said.