Restaurant owner says theft of flowers showed the best and worst in the community

WATSON - A Denham Springs restaurant owner says his surveillance cameras captured both the worst and the best of people this Thanksgiving.

Fahim Jamil is the owner of Casa Maria, and staff noticed something wasn't right when several flowers were missing outside the restaurant. Jamil reviewed the security footage from Thanksgiving Day, where a woman was seen getting out of her car and stealing the flowers.

"If she needed flowers, she could've just asked," Jamil said.

The woman has since been identified and booked on misdemeanor charges of theft. Jamil says he is pressing charges as well, but does not want to identify her.

Jamil said what happened next surprised him. A second woman, whose identity is still unknown, was seen on video replacing the stolen flowers with new ones she purchased herself.

"If anyone finds her, we'd like to thank her, maybe even pick up her tab and get her some flowers," Jamil said.

"In good days or bad days, people in this community stick together and help each other out, and that says a lot about Watson, and I love living here."

If anyone knows the identity of the woman, Jamil asks that you tell her to stop by.