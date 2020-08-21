Restaurant manager shot while protecting his mother

Image: KSLA-TV

SHREVEPORT - A restaurant manager in Louisiana was shot in the chest while trying to protect his mother from robbers.

Shreveport police say Juan Zuniga was shot Saturday night and remained hospitalized Monday after being shot in the chest. The attack happened outside El Compadre restaurant, which the Zuniga family owns.

Police say Zuniga's mother was walking from the restaurant to her car late Saturday when two masked assailants snatched her purse. They say Zuniga was shot when he came out to help her.

Shreveport police detectives said they had no suspects Monday.