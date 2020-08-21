81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Restaurant manager shot while protecting his mother

3 years 2 weeks 6 days ago Monday, July 31 2017 Jul 31, 2017 July 31, 2017 9:06 PM July 31, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: KSLA-TV
SHREVEPORT - A restaurant manager in Louisiana was shot in the chest while trying to protect his mother from robbers.
  
Shreveport police say Juan Zuniga was shot Saturday night and remained hospitalized Monday after being shot in the chest. The attack happened outside El Compadre restaurant, which the Zuniga family owns.
  
Police say Zuniga's mother was walking from the restaurant to her car late Saturday when two masked assailants snatched her purse. They say Zuniga was shot when he came out to help her.
  
Shreveport police detectives said they had no suspects Monday.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days