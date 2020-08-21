81°
Latest Weather Blog
Restaurant manager shot while protecting his mother
SHREVEPORT - A restaurant manager in Louisiana was shot in the chest while trying to protect his mother from robbers.
Shreveport police say Juan Zuniga was shot Saturday night and remained hospitalized Monday after being shot in the chest. The attack happened outside El Compadre restaurant, which the Zuniga family owns.
Police say Zuniga's mother was walking from the restaurant to her car late Saturday when two masked assailants snatched her purse. They say Zuniga was shot when he came out to help her.
Shreveport police detectives said they had no suspects Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bridge Center for Hope on schedule to open late fall 2020
-
Free COVID-19 testing now being offered on LSU's campus
-
'Think about other people,' Baton Rouge district court judge recounts COVID-19 battle
-
Man with extensive criminal past allegedly murders girlfriend while on bond for...
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
Sports Video
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
-
Michael Thomas breaks down Saints impressive defense; Watch full interviwe here