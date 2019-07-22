82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Rest easy brother;' End of Watch ceremony held for Iberville deputy

2 hours 2 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 July 22, 2019 7:27 PM July 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Monday night, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office celebrated the life of William "Billy" Pourciau with an End of Watch call.

Pourciau died July 15. He was a law enforcement veteran of 28 years, and had been with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office since 2004.

A memorial was held for him Monday evening at the rotunda of the courthouse in Iberville Parish.

"His spirit will never be forgotten, and we know he will continue to have our back in death as he did in life," the sheriff's office said. "Rest easy brother."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days