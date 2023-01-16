59°
Response to a New Orleans man's plea for 'lawyer dog' has internet barking

5 years 2 months 1 week ago Friday, November 03 2017 Nov 3, 2017 November 03, 2017 3:06 PM November 03, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS- Did a suspect ask for a lawyer dog? Or did he call a detective "dog," while seeking a lawyer?
  
A Louisiana Supreme Court justice appears to side with the canine lawyer interpretation.
  
Defense lawyers say the confession of Warren Demesme in a New Orleans rape case should be suppressed because he asked for counsel during an October 2015 interrogation. He told investigators, "Why don't you just give me a lawyer dog ..."
  
Louisiana's Supreme Court allowed the confession. The majority issued no written ruling, but Justice Scott Crichton issued a separate opinion saying Demesme's "equivocal reference to a 'lawyer dog'" didn't merit stopping interrogation.
  
Online court watchers have ridiculed Crichton's opinion, which went beyond prosecutors' arguments. Prosecutors had not suggested that Demesme was seeking a canine attorney.

