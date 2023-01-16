59°
Latest Weather Blog
Response to a New Orleans man's plea for 'lawyer dog' has internet barking
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS- Did a suspect ask for a lawyer dog? Or did he call a detective "dog," while seeking a lawyer?
A Louisiana Supreme Court justice appears to side with the canine lawyer interpretation.
Defense lawyers say the confession of Warren Demesme in a New Orleans rape case should be suppressed because he asked for counsel during an October 2015 interrogation. He told investigators, "Why don't you just give me a lawyer dog ..."
Louisiana's Supreme Court allowed the confession. The majority issued no written ruling, but Justice Scott Crichton issued a separate opinion saying Demesme's "equivocal reference to a 'lawyer dog'" didn't merit stopping interrogation.
Online court watchers have ridiculed Crichton's opinion, which went beyond prosecutors' arguments. Prosecutors had not suggested that Demesme was seeking a canine attorney.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crawfish season off to a good start; businesses say cold weather not...
-
Seimone Augustus statue unveiled on LSU campus
-
Officers looking for man who stole more than $1K in cigarettes from...
-
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
-
Surprise! Road project included removal, replacement of dozens of mailboxes in Hammond...