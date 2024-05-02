74°
Resolutions in committee would allow Southern University to establish medical, pharmaceutical colleges

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two House resolutions, HR 51 and HR52, would allow for the Southern University system to establish medical and pharmaceutical schools on their campuses if passed. 

The resolutions were read in committee during regular session Wednesday after both being unanimously reported on favorably in the Committee on Education. 

Both resolutions were passed to their third readings. 

Xavier University, another HBCU in New Orleans, has also moved closer to establishing its own medical school alongside its existing pharmaceutical school. 

