Residents still without power after almost a week since the ice storm

BATON ROUGE - Isolated pockets of homes in the Capital area are still without electricity days after the ice storm hit Louisiana.

"We lost power Sunday, so it's almost a week," Walthena Gosa said.

Gosa owns a home on May Belle Court, a cul-de-sac in Baton Rouge.

Her husband and two young children have been staying in their house, using firewood and a generator to keep warm.

"The family has been basically living in the kitchen and living room," Gosa said.

Their generator isn't big enough to power their entire home, just the necessary appliances.

"So we're able to have our refrigerator, microwave, and some lights in the living room," Gosa said.

A crew of Entergy contractors were in the area Saturday afternoon, working to restore the power replacing the transformer that went out during the cold weather.



"For the last three days, they would have would have our power on by the end of the day," Gosa said.

While some neighbors have left for hotels, the Gosas say they have been here this long, and their children are having fun, so they plan to stay put until their power is restored.