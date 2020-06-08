Residents still prepare for Cristobal in Springfield

LIVINGSTON PARISH - While some residents prepared up until the last-minute for the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal, others weren't so worried about what the storm will bring to the area.

"I don't have a lot of concerns about this, and it's southeast Louisiana, we're used to these kinds of things," said Amanda Goodwin, bartender at The Roadhouse Bar in Springfield.

Even though the bar is surrounded by sandbags stacked on a dam, several of the bar's regular customers did not hesitate to come inside the business Sunday afternoon ahead of the storm.

"There's very little that's going to stop them from hanging out with each other and having a good time, " Goodwin said.

At the same time, Denham Springs homeowner, Hubert Huckabaa was placing sandbags around the outside of his house doors while it was raining, hoping to keep any high water from coming inside.

"I know I can't keep it out of the house, but at least I can keep it from coming through the door," Huckabaa said.

Huckabaa's house was almost destroyed in the 2016 flood, and it has been hit by high waters again, since then.

"Last year we had a lot of heavy rain. The water doesn't run off enough and just builds up," said Huckabaa.

Huckabaa says he has to put in the effort to protect his home because it's in a low-lying area on a flat surface, with not an inch of elevation at all.