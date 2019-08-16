Latest Weather Blog
Residents purr-turbed over cats ouster from police force
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department is evicting its pet cat named Sgt. Butters, and some residents are mounting a campaign to bring him back.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Mocksville Police Department’s resident feline needed a new home after concerns were raised about a pregnant woman who worked in the building and said she couldn’t be around cats. Officers had rescued the cat last year after it was seen hanging around the department.
A Save Sarge Butters Facebook page had nearly 600 members by Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Butters has been credited with helping to restore the department’s tarnished image after a jury awarded $4.1 million in damages to three former officers who said two town officials fired them in 2011 for reporting allegations of corruption to state officials.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on North Blvd.
-
Sheriff's office chase ends in crash on Plank Rd., sends one to...
-
BREC to reveal renovations for zoo, Greenwood Park during Saturday event
-
New board member says taxpayer money 'wasted' on parish libraries
-
Family reacts to release of WBRSO deputy's identity