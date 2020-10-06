Residents of 'Flood City' have reason for hope as construction of their new neighborhood begins

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Flooding is a problem for many in southeast Louisiana, but residents of one Pointe Coupee Parish neighborhood were constantly bombarded by floods, impacting their quality of life for the worst.

After years of anxiety, residents of Pecan Acres have a reason for hope of relief.

As of Tuesday, October 6, homeowners that experienced constant flooding in the Pecan Acres neighborhood will see the groundbreaking of a brand new neighborhood on dryer land.

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of a rebuilding process that will, initially, see to the construction of sixteen homes where these residents can relocate.

In years past, those who lived in Pecan Acres were so often bombarded by rising waters that they dubbed the area 'Flood City.'

>Click here for WBRZ's original article on the neighborhood<

According to The Advocate, Pecan Acres was built in the late 1960's and 1970's on a parish dumpsite that was once low-lying swampland. Though the area was susceptible to flooding, many of its residents couldn't afford flood insurance, which was necessary to obtain federal grants for flood repairs.

After years of pleas with officials to assist, followed by extensive planning on the part of authorities, 40 homeowners will be relocating to a new community called Audubon Estates.

Construction begins this week and Governor John Bel Edwards will attend the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

Phase One of Audubon Estates' construction process involves the construction of 16 homes before moving into Phase Two.

If all goes as planned, residents could be moving into their new homes as soon as Spring of 2021.