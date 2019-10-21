74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Residents invited to public hearings to discuss I-10 widening project

Monday, October 21 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State officials with the Department of Transportation and Development are inviting residents to ask questions concerning the widening of I-10 around the Mississippi River Bridge.

Announced early last year, the proposed project will add an additional lane in each direction on I-10 from LA 415 to Essen Lane.

“I’m proud to say we are moving forward with the much-needed widening of I-10 in Baton Rouge. We’ve waited long enough and citizens across Louisiana talk about Baton Rouge’s congestion,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement Monday. 

The public hearing will begin with a brief introduction from DOTD followed by an open house forum with information stations, including a Real Estate station. Representatives of the DOTD and the project team will be available to answer questions relative to this project. A prerecorded presentation of information relative to the general location, design features, impacts of the project, tentative project schedule, acquisition of right-of-way, and relocation assistance will play continuously during the open house forum.

During the final hour of the hearing, attendees will have an opportunity to make a public statement for the public record.

The meeting will be held at the following times and locations.

Tuesday, November 19
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
West Baton Rouge Conference Center
2750 N. Westport Drive
Port Allen, LA 70767

Wednesday, November 20
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Baton Rouge Marriott
5500 Hilton Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70808

