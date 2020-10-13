Residents in St. Francisville recover from Hurricane Delta; many remain without power

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Along Solitude Road in St. Francisville, leftover debris stacks high as neighbors continue the cleanup process after Hurricane Delta.

"We got a lot of branches to pick up and leaves to move. There's just a lot of debris," resident Carolyn Cornish said.

Cornish says the storm's strong winds snapped large trees and downed powerlines.

Cornish says those winds led to a scary moment for her and her family when a tree fell and trapped them inside of their home.

"It was scary especially being in a trailer. The wind was so high. You can hear the limbs of the trees just cracking," Cornish said.

Parish-President Kenn Havard says there are households still without power, including the Cornish family.

"The temperature is really high here. If they can get the lights on so we can have air conditioning and stuff it would be a blessing."

Crews were seen out and about Tuesday working to restore powerlines.

Havard says when Hurricane Delta first hit, 90% of the parish was without power.

"Right now I would say we're getting closer to 20 percent," Harvard said.

The Parish is also working to clear debris.

"We have a debris company that will come in and remove the debris that was pushed to the side and out of the roadway, so we'll start our clean up," Harvard said.

Though Hurricane Delta has come and gone, residents are still working toward the calm before the storm.