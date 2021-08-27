Residents in parts of southern Tangipahoa Parish should evacuate, officials say

PONCHATOULA - Residents living in parts of Tangipahoa Parish were advised to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Parish President Robby Miller announced Friday that parish government was recommending residents living in floodprone areas south of LA 22 evacuate

“While this is not a mandatory evacuation, I strongly encourage our residents who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas south of LA 22 to prepare now and voluntarily evacuate their homes in advance of landfall and the flood surge that forecasters are predicting with this storm,” Miller said.

Miller added that those in the area living in travel trailers or mobile homes should also evacuate.