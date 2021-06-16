Residents in Morning Glen contemplate next steps fearing another flood

BATON ROUGE - The threat of more rain this weekend is raising the anxiety for many still rebuilding from the flood last month. That stress forcing residents to decide if it's time to move.

As the City-Parish continues to clean out ditches and dams in preparation for this weekend's weather. Residents in Morning Glen haven't stopped picking up the pieces from last month's downpour.

"I got my sheetrock in, they are coming tomorrow to the texture they'll paint the entire house next week," said Morning Glen resident Lynnie Crochet.

Lynnie has lived in her house for nearly 30 years, having dealt with three floods, but the worst of them all was in May where she received 16 to 20 inches of water in her home.

I can't even fathom the chance of going through another flood, especially ahead of the weekend's severe weather along with hurricane season.

"There's a long road of possibilities that I can't even think about that," said Crochet.

She taking a gamble each storm. Something many in Morning Glen are tired of doing.

"My family members saying I need to move, but it's another one of those things I can think about. With the way, the market is going, I'm going to get my house put together and next year I'll think about it. I'll probably move," said Crochet.

She's not alone, right down the street is Sam who feels that same anxiety.

"I'm worried about hurricane season, I'm worried about the rain this weekend," said Sam Anselmo.

He is also contemplating moving.

"If I was not in a reverse mortgage I would sell it. That's possibly an avenue I could take," said Anselmo.

For Sam selling isn't ideal, but since he was scammed by contractors in 2016, flood insurance won't cover the damages.

"I just wish I had the funds to get it like it was. I really don't want to move, I've been here 43 years," said Sam.

Lynnie and Sam aren't the only ones that feel that way, many more residents in Morning Glen tell WBRZ they plan to fix their homes and evaluate if it's worth it to take the chance of flooding again.