Residents in five parishes affected by Hurricane Laura can register for FEMA Aid now

La. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Saturday that residents from five Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Laura can now begin to register for FEMA assistance.

People who received damage from Hurricane Laura in the designated parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis can begin applying for assistance.

On Friday President Trump approved Gov. Edwards’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which grants individual assistance for people who were affected in the five parishes.

“I want to again thank President Trump for his quick approval of my request for a major disaster declaration, which brings assistance to some of the parishes most impacted by Hurricane Laura, and I want to encourage anyone from these five parishes to apply for assistance today,” Gov. Edwards. “For the people in other parishes that were impacted, but not yet approved for aid, please know that we will continue damage assessments and do expect additional parishes to be authorized. We will fight for all Louisianans who were in Laura’s path to get the assistance they need to recover and rebuild.”

According to Gov. Edwards, the assistance from FEMA can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Laura.

You can register online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Additional parishes may be added to this declaration, as damage evaluations are ongoing.