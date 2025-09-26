Residents in Central give feedback on Sullivan Road project

CENTRAL — A road project that’s been in the works for more than a decade is drawing new frustration from residents in Central.

The Sullivan Road project, which began in 2010, has taken more than 11 years and $11.5 million to complete just a half-mile stretch of roadway. The work recently entered its final phase, but not before removing a traffic light that residents in the Huntley subdivision relied on to get in and out of their neighborhood.

Without the light, residents are now forced to turn right when leaving the subdivision, which they say creates a major inconvenience.

"It’s a real inconvenience, and we’re not happy about it in this subdivision," resident Bobby Harris said. "Going to your left, I don’t really know where you would be able to turn around unless you go all the way to Hopper Road. It’s very inconvenient."

Central Mayor Wade Evans acknowledged the concerns but said the changes are part of the construction process.

"We try to make everybody happy, but it’s almost impossible," Evans said. "They used to have a protected light. They lost that light, and now they will have to take a right only to leave their neighborhood."

Evans said the city plans to host a community meeting to address residents’ concerns. He added that once completed, the widened roadway should help relieve traffic congestion throughout the area.

"It’s less than a mile, and it’s taken about 11 and a half million dollars to do the construction now," Evans said.

Residents like Harris agree the improvements will eventually be worth it.

"So it’s definitely going to be a boom to Central," Harris said. "Our traffic out here in this area is really bad, and so by opening up the other lane, it will be a definite plus."

The project is expected to wrap up once the final build-out is complete.