Residents in Bayou Pigeon prepare for heavy rain; some fear losing their home again

BAYOU PIGEON - Furniture, appliances and home decor are tossed into debris piles along the road after homes in Bayou Pigeon flooded in May. Just a few weeks later, residents in the area are fearing they'll have to do it all over again this weekend.

Jeffrey Hagen is one of those people working to renovate his home.

"I put in a lot of work. I rebuilt the whole interior. We were getting ready to start on the outside half of the roof today. My roof, floors... everything was gone," Hagen said.

Now, he's worried his hard work will be all for nothing as the threat of more rain looms. Some of the rainwater still hasn't left his driveway from last time.

"This is worse than a nightmare, it's unlivable," he said.

The most he can do is remain hopeful.

"I'm not giving up. Cajuns don't give up," Hagen added.