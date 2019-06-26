Residents get timeline for Baton Rouge drainage projects

BATON ROUGE - Residents living along a stretch of Dawson Creek near Acadian Thruway had a private meeting with city-parish leaders Tuesday night concerning recent flooding. Many have experienced it multiple times and wanted to know when relief would come.

The residents say the meeting was informational but fear they could flood again before the creek in dredged. Five major creeks in EBR are scheduled to be cleaned and improved by 2022.

"It will probably happen again before it gets better but I read through the storm water report and it looks like a good plan," said Freda Dunne, who lost her vehicle in the June 6 flood.

Dunne said flooding from Dawson Creek seemed worse three weeks ago during the short-lived torrential downpour compared to the historic flood of 2016. Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford, one of the officials at the meeting, said improvements to the creek are coming.

"If you work your way out from those outfalls I think people over a period of time will see a reduction in flood risk because of the improvements that will take place," said Raiford.