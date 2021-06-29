Residents exploring potential recalls after explosive drainage board meeting in Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH - Daylight brought more heat following an explosive meeting in Ascension Parish Monday evening.

Now, some residents aren't done voicing their opinions.

"The citizens of Ascension are tired of being ignored. Our feelings, our thoughts, our wishes are just nothing to several members of the council," Gonzales resident Brenda Whitney said.

Monday night, six members of the East Ascension Drainage Board voted to remove parish president Clint Cointment as its head. Dozens of residents in attendance weren't happy with that decision.

"So, last night was awful," board member and councilwoman Teri Casso said.

She says she was shocked and saddened by the response.

"I never desired to fail anybody in Bluff Swamp, never. I've done all a councilman can do," she said.

In the wake of that vote, some of those same residents are pushing for a recall focused on Casso and others who they say aren't listening to the will of the people.

"Clint has done more for our community, for our parish, in 18 months than those repeat commissioners, councilmen-people have done in multiple terms," Whitney said.

For Casso and the other members who voted to remove the parish president from drainage oversight, his experience isn't enough.

"That's just not enough. We need to have someone who understands the science. The meteorology, the hydrology, who can work with those experts to develop an outstanding program," Casso said.

The parish's former drainage director will now head the board on an interim basis.