Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible from interstate

Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans apartment building caught fire Wednesday morning, causing a large plume of smoke to billow into the air that was visible as commuters entered the city on I-10 westbound.

WWL reports that firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire at Gentilly Ridge Apartments off Chef Menteur Highway near Downman Road. 

The New Orleans Fire Department said residents are being evacuated from the building.

