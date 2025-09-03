Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible from interstate

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans apartment building caught fire Wednesday morning, causing a large plume of smoke to billow into the air that was visible as commuters entered the city on I-10 westbound.

WWL reports that firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire at Gentilly Ridge Apartments off Chef Menteur Highway near Downman Road.

The New Orleans Fire Department said residents are being evacuated from the building.