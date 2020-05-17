Residents enjoy the outdoors after stay-at-home order gets lifted

Folks are headed outdoors as the reopening of businesses in "Phase One" unfolds.

Saturday, many people were out and about along False River.

During the stay at home order, many businesses temporarily shut their doors, but the river remained available to the public.

"That's the only thing that hasn't changed. All of our businesses just had drive thru's, and we made it. But, I've been locked in the house for almost three months," said Clary.

For Tony Bachaleda and his son, Anthony, fishing outside in some fresh air feels the safest.

"I guess slowly with the different phases opening, we're kind of doing the same thing too. Trying to get normal with other relationships besides our families," said Tony.

Cedric Williams came out to fish as well.

He says he's been in the house for months amid the coronavirus pandemic and is thrilled to be out on the water.

"I'm tired of being slumped in, so I decided to come out for a while and do a little fishing."

Along the river, you'll see most people out enjoying recreational activities but still maintaining a social distance.

Though businesses are starting to open up, Clary says it's still important for him and his family to remain vigilant.