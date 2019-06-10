88°
Latest Weather Blog
Residents encouraged to report weather-related damage following last week's rain
BATON ROUGE - Due to excessive rain and flooding last week, parish officials have received numerous reports of damage in East Baton Rouge.
Residents are encouraged to assist in gathering damage reports to aid in the recovery process. People can report any weather-related damages to their property here.
Those in need of computer access can visit any library in EBR to complete the form. Additionally, hard copies are also available at the libraries.
The deadline to fill out a form is June 17.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field