88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Residents encouraged to report weather-related damage following last week's rain

5 hours 2 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 June 10, 2019 8:32 AM June 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Due to excessive rain and flooding last week, parish officials have received numerous reports of damage in East Baton Rouge.

Residents are encouraged to assist in gathering damage reports to aid in the recovery process. People can report any weather-related damages to their property here.

Those in need of computer access can visit any library in EBR to complete the form. Additionally, hard copies are also available at the libraries.

The deadline to fill out a form is June 17.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days