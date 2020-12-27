Residents displaced from house in Saturday afternoon fire; heater possible cause

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire that displaced a family of three Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department, arrived on scene to a house engulfed in heavy smoke located on the 5500 block of Melrose Boulevard.

Flames were coming from the roof and rear of the one-story house causing immense smoke and the roof to collapse. The house was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner believes that the fire was possibly caused by the bathroom heater. Officially the cause of this fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Red Cross was on the scene assisting the residents.