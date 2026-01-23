Residents describe preparing for icy weather, potential power outages

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Residents are preparing for this weekend's weather now. State leaders say once it's here, certain parts of the state could see more significant impact than others.

"Pretty much, we hope for the best and prepare for the worst," resident Ernest Lusk said.

Ernest Lusk is a resident of St. Francisville. He was picking up a few last-minute items from the grocery store in preparation for this weekend's winter weather.

Lusk says he has been preparing for the coming weather like he typically does anytime significant winter weather is approaching.

"We make sure our pipes are wrapped and let a little drip of water drop," Lusk said.

Thursday afternoon, state leaders emphasized that power outages are anticipated during the icy weather.

"Prepare for power outages that could last for several days. In that February 2021 event, some folks in north Louisiana were without power for two weeks. So that gives you a sense of what this could be like," State Climatologist Jay Grymes said.

Residents like Lusk have their generator ready in the event of an outage.

"Hopefully the power doesn't go off, but like we said, we never know, we just have to trust in the lord," Lusk said.

Others say they will just ride it out in the event that the power does go out.

"I got food at the house, you know what I mean, I got something to drink, well I'm going get some more to drink here, you know what I mean, and from there, I'm good," resident Louis Roach said.

Officials are urging residents to stay off the road during the weather event.

"Get in your homes, get warm, get safe, and stay there, even after the event passes. The cold air is going to stay, which means any ice accumulation will be on the roads. Ice on the road is not only dangerous, but it is deadly," Governor Jeff Landry said.

The Department of Transportation says it has initiated its pre-storm preparations, including the pretreatment of bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways across the state.

Governor Landry wants residents to remember the four P's - people, plants, pipes, and pets - as they prepare for the weather.